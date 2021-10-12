QS Investors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 225.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,488 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $12,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastenal by 8.9% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,496,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,250,000 after purchasing an additional 122,675 shares in the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Fastenal during the second quarter valued at $5,440,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 143.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 88,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,075 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Fastenal by 9.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 42,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 23.9% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares worth $7,910,739. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.50.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $42.57 and a 1 year high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

