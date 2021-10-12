QS Investors LLC Has $10.69 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

QS Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,506 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000. Quilter Plc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after buying an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 50.7% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Bank of America by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 57,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $43.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200-day moving average of $40.75. The stock has a market cap of $368.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $23.12 and a 52-week high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.81.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

