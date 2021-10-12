QS Investors LLC Has $11.62 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 64.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,626 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,693,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,298,283,000 after buying an additional 959,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,997,000 after purchasing an additional 550,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,995,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,933,000 after purchasing an additional 393,894 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 14.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,683,000 after purchasing an additional 90,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

AbbVie stock opened at $110.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.54 and a 200-day moving average of $113.01. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

