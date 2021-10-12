QS Investors LLC Has $14.85 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

QS Investors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,904 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,303 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $14,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of AT&T by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:T opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.03 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $185.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.69.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

