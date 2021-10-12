QS Investors LLC Has $15.38 Million Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

QS Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,107 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 225,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,128 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 10,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,643,000 after purchasing an additional 12,977 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 36,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PAYX stock opened at $117.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.63 and a twelve month high of $119.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.67.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,620.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,873 shares of company stock valued at $28,230,267 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

