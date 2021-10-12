QS Investors LLC Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 256,245 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.17% of MGIC Investment worth $7,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 333.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,790,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,951,000 after purchasing an additional 5,992,615 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,518,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,650,000 after buying an additional 4,671,009 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 368.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,101,550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,956,000 after buying an additional 2,439,024 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $21,066,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,784,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,428 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Shares of MTG opened at $15.84 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day moving average is $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

