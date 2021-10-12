QS Investors LLC Has $8.45 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Everest Re Group worth $8,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RE. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.75.

Shares of NYSE:RE opened at $265.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.65. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $193.62 and a twelve month high of $281.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $261.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.11.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 34.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.11%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

