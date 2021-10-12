QS Investors LLC Increases Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,965,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,818,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on REGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $693.82.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total transaction of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total value of $30,003,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,546,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 304,558 shares of company stock valued at $194,944,747 over the last 90 days. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $546.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $630.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.00 and a 12-month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.11% and a return on equity of 50.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.