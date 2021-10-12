QS Investors LLC Invests $14.30 Million in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 92,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 706,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,325,000 after buying an additional 16,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $156.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.08. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.