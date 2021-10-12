QS Investors LLC Lowers Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 137,033 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Omnicom Group worth $11,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.33.

OMC stock opened at $75.27 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 35.92% and a net margin of 9.65%. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

