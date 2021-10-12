QS Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,289 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,365 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.10% of PulteGroup worth $14,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PulteGroup stock opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.31.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

