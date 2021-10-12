QS Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $14,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S&T Bank lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 8,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $159.26 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.98. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.76 and a 12-month high of $164.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

