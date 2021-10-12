QS Investors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $266.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.93 and a 1-year high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

