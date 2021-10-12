QS Investors LLC Purchases 12,048 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.05% of Realty Income worth $14,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

O opened at $67.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $72.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 68.44, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.49.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.236 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

