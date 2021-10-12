QS Investors LLC Purchases 6,036 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

QS Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Zinterhofer Aerin Lauder Trust sold 184,293 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.95, for a total transaction of $61,913,233.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 270,259 shares of company stock valued at $90,266,730. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $367.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.23.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $309.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $111.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.02.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

