QS Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,659 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,508,809 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $968,908,000 after purchasing an additional 342,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,836,000 after buying an additional 145,993 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,153,787 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $635,897,000 after buying an additional 297,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,391 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,528,000 after buying an additional 121,953 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $244.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $179.58 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $176.36 and a fifty-two week high of $280.99. The stock has a market cap of $46.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.58 and a 200-day moving average of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

