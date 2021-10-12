QS Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

QS Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 441,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,421 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 9.29% of Western Asset Total Return ETF worth $12,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 834,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,757,000 after buying an additional 78,294 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 577,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,750,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Total Return ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 464,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the period.

Shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $26.54 and a 12-month high of $28.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

