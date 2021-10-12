QS Investors LLC Raises Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

QS Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,142 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter worth $40,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Regions Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.84.

NYSE:RF opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $20.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.