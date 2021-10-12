QS Investors LLC Reduces Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,103 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $8,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 350.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 172.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 45,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 28,647 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 6.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

CPB opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $40.05 and a 1-year high of $53.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.77.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Campbell Soup declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

