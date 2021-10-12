QS Investors LLC Reduces Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,022 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $8,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $784,173,000 after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 56.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 99,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after purchasing an additional 35,985 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 240.7% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,736,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 13,006.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 116,928 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DTE. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.45.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

