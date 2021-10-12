QS Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

QS Investors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,372 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $15,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of HDV stock opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.86. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $76.23 and a 1 year high of $100.48.

