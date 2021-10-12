QS Investors LLC Sells 1,234 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

QS Investors LLC decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $10,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.71.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $225.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.42 and a 200 day moving average of $230.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

