QS Investors LLC Sells 1,598 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $9,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

In other news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $97.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.14. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.17 and a 1-year high of $101.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

