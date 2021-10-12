QS Investors LLC Sells 21,411 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

QS Investors LLC reduced its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 25.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,116 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,411 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $15,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2,538.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 343 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortinet from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.67.

FTNT stock opened at $306.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $303.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.75 and a fifty-two week high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 98.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,491 shares of company stock valued at $15,774,137 over the last ninety days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.