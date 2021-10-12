QS Investors LLC Sells 27,527 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,527 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $14,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.42.

BMY stock opened at $57.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $56.75 and a 52-week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

