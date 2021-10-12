QS Investors LLC Sells 2,986 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 242,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,955,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 27,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 57,374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 50,067 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $77.80 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -23.15, a PEG ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.19.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $27.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 billion. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -125.64%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

