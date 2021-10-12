QS Investors LLC Sells 4,448 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned 0.09% of Molina Healthcare worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,442,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,239,000 after buying an additional 93,810 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,154,000 after buying an additional 411,014 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 883,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,713,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,042,000 after purchasing an additional 17,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 730,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,824,000 after purchasing an additional 61,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.19, for a total transaction of $692,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.16, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $296.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Truist increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.22.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $279.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $257.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $183.03 and a one year high of $289.60.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.54% and a net margin of 2.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

