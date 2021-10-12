QS Investors LLC Sells 6,621 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,110 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 6,621 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $8,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 638 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $620.00 to $737.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $633.73.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $627.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $277.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.41 and a 12 month high of $646.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $571.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $535.42.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 809 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $485,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,927 shares of company stock valued at $68,562,364. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

