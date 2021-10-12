QS Investors LLC Sells 718,241 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 293,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,241 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC owned about 0.43% of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF worth $12,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPHD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1,363.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,916,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $42.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.10. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $46.49.

