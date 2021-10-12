QS Investors LLC Sells 72,595 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

QS Investors LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,315 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 72,595 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,429,808,000 after acquiring an additional 313,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,960,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,478,151,000 after acquiring an additional 214,454 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,439,922,000 after acquiring an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,899,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,268,000 after acquiring an additional 386,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Amgen by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,217,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,028,086,000 after buying an additional 244,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $206.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.39. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $206.59 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 99.85%. Research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.58.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.