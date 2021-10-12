QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Repurchase $10.00 billion in Outstanding Shares

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.35.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Shares of QCOM traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.95. The stock had a trading volume of 10,255,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,740,452. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.83. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $121.05 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $138.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.