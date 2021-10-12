Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Shares Down 0.8%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 131,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 875,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Qualigen Therapeutics from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 239.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 722,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLGN)

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

