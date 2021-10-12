Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Shares Down 0.8%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN) dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 131,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 875,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Qualigen Therapeutics from $9.50 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 3rd.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 239.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,023,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 722,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 168,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,804 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.
Qualigen Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:QLGN)
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS™. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.
Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works
Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.