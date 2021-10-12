Quantis Network Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges (QUAN)

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 12th. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantis Network has a total market capitalization of $22,424.86 and $223.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quantis Network has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00059871 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.53 or 0.00121682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00075908 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,457.76 or 1.00244213 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,481.31 or 0.06181279 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quantis Network Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 400,577,271 coins and its circulating supply is 39,779,347 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org . Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars.

