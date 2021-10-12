Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) Short Interest Update

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Co. (NYSE:QFTA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the September 15th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QFTA. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $156,000. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $768,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $809,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Quantum FinTech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,548,000. 58.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QFTA remained flat at $$9.82 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,868. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78. Quantum FinTech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Quantum FinTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

