QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,783,191 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.31% of QuantumScape worth $155,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,497 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 604.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 273,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 234,677 shares during the period. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 652.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,117,000 after acquiring an additional 99,144 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 304,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $6,460,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $6,822,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,599,507 shares of company stock valued at $35,795,132 in the last three months.

QS opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.39 and its 200-day moving average is $27.90. QuantumScape Co. has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The company has a quick ratio of 62.45, a current ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). Equities analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on QS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuantumScape currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

