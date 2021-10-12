Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 67,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. FMR LLC grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,941,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,605,728,000 after buying an additional 2,253,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 1,608.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 734,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after buying an additional 691,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 915,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after purchasing an additional 507,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Steel Dynamics news, CFO Theresa E. Wagler sold 38,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $2,690,020.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 155,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.99, for a total transaction of $11,043,417.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,179,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,727,044.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,543 shares of company stock valued at $30,543,309 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $60.72 on Tuesday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.26 and a 52-week high of $74.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.86.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The basic materials company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 10.98%. The business’s revenue was up 113.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

