Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 215.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,572 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. Johns Hopkins University purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,348,000. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 2,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $103.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.70 and a 200-day moving average of $105.63. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $111.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

