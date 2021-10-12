Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 172,457 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 1,058.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,457 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.15% of Allegheny Technologies worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegheny Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.80. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.88% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

