Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 32,566 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 123.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 54.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 65.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the second quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

TRP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.25.

Shares of TRP opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.15.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. TC Energy had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 14.84%. Analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6917 dividend. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.94%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

