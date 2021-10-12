Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 552,231 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 740,018 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 552,231 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Itaú Unibanco by 4.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 24.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,877,000 after buying an additional 63,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 30.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,797,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,556,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,697 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 15,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 17.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.0111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

