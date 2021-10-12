Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 76,607 Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 662.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 76,607 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun bought 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CIBC upgraded Sun Life Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.92 and its 200-day moving average is $52.14. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a one year low of $38.53 and a one year high of $55.41.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.4386 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

