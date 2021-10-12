Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys New Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,885 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.10% of IDACORP as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,867,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $669,591,000 after purchasing an additional 806,935 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,502,883 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $536,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65,831 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in IDACORP by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,489,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $248,867,000 after purchasing an additional 440,592 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in IDACORP by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,848,141 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,194,000 after purchasing an additional 520,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in IDACORP by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,258,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,738,000 after purchasing an additional 91,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IDA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of IDACORP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.33.

Shares of IDA opened at $98.96 on Tuesday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $110.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.51 and its 200-day moving average is $102.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $360.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses in the production of electricity.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.