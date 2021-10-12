Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.88 Million Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,720 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 13.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,975 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $6,408,000. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $4,191,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY opened at $108.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $128.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.