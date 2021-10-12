Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 1,407.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,728 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Autohome worth $4,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 34.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Autohome by 88.9% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Autohome during the first quarter worth about $213,000. 54.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. CLSA reduced their price objective on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.34.

NYSE ATHM opened at $50.23 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $147.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.21 and a 200-day moving average of $64.77. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

