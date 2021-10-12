Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $4.64 Million Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,307 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.20% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000.

BAB stock opened at $32.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.02. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

