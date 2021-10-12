Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 1,074.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,269 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.11% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JBGS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. 79.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of JBGS opened at $29.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -40.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $22.63 and a 1 year high of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.65.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

