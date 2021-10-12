Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $4.70 Million in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,110 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,701,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 48.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on TD. Barclays raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.16.

TD opened at $68.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $125.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.41%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

