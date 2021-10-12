Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 58.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,302 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $4,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in StoneCo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in StoneCo by 22.1% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 63.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of StoneCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STNE opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.71 and a 52-week high of $95.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.25.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $613.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

