Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 3,525 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $119.96 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $90.62 and a one year high of $128.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

