Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 206,028 United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 206,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,945,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.08% of United States Steel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,339,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $560,138,000 after purchasing an additional 554,485 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,423,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $194,275,000 after purchasing an additional 39,578 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,305,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,777 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,293,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,350,000 after purchasing an additional 915,525 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,186,000 after purchasing an additional 379,072 shares during the period. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of X stock opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $30.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is -0.86%.

X has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.22.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

